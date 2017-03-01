Amanda Seyfried & Thomas Sadoski Attend 'The Last Word' Premiere While Preparing For Baby's Arrival

Amanda Seyfried looks super cute putting her baby bump on display!

The 31-year-old pregnant actress posed with fiance Thomas Sadoski at the premiere of their new movie The Last Word at ArcLight Hollywood on Wednesday (March 1) in Hollywood.

Also in attendance were their co-stars Shirley MacLaine, Anne Heche, and Tom Everett Scott.

The Last Word follows Harriet Lauler (MacLaine), a once successful businesswoman in tight control of every aspect of her life.

As she reflects upon her accomplishment, she’s suddenly inspired to engage a young local writer, Anne Sherman (Seyfried), to pen her life’s story.

