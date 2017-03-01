Top Stories
Beau Biden's Widow is Dating His Married Brother Hunter

Beau Biden's Widow is Dating His Married Brother Hunter

Beauty &amp; the Beast is First Disney Film With Gay Character

Beauty & the Beast is First Disney Film With Gay Character

Wed, 01 March 2017 at 11:59 pm

Amanda Seyfried & Thomas Sadoski Attend 'The Last Word' Premiere While Preparing For Baby's Arrival

Amanda Seyfried & Thomas Sadoski Attend 'The Last Word' Premiere While Preparing For Baby's Arrival

Amanda Seyfried looks super cute putting her baby bump on display!

The 31-year-old pregnant actress posed with fiance Thomas Sadoski at the premiere of their new movie The Last Word at ArcLight Hollywood on Wednesday (March 1) in Hollywood.

Also in attendance were their co-stars Shirley MacLaine, Anne Heche, and Tom Everett Scott.

The Last Word follows Harriet Lauler (MacLaine), a once successful businesswoman in tight control of every aspect of her life.

As she reflects upon her accomplishment, she’s suddenly inspired to engage a young local writer, Anne Sherman (Seyfried), to pen her life’s story.

15+ pictures inside of Amanda Seyfriend and Thomas Sadoski coupling up at the premiere…
Just Jared on Facebook
thomas sadoski amanda seyfried last word nyc 01
thomas sadoski amanda seyfried last word nyc 02
thomas sadoski amanda seyfried last word nyc 03
thomas sadoski amanda seyfried last word nyc 04
thomas sadoski amanda seyfried last word nyc 05
thomas sadoski amanda seyfried last word nyc 06
thomas sadoski amanda seyfried last word nyc 07
thomas sadoski amanda seyfried last word nyc 08
thomas sadoski amanda seyfried last word nyc 09
thomas sadoski amanda seyfried last word nyc 10
thomas sadoski amanda seyfried last word nyc 11
thomas sadoski amanda seyfried last word nyc 12
thomas sadoski amanda seyfried last word nyc 13
thomas sadoski amanda seyfried last word nyc 14
thomas sadoski amanda seyfried last word nyc 15
thomas sadoski amanda seyfried last word nyc 16
thomas sadoski amanda seyfried last word nyc 17
thomas sadoski amanda seyfried last word nyc 18

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Amanda Seyfried, Anne Heche, Pregnant Celebrities, Shirley MacLaine, Thomas Sadoski, Tom Everett Scott

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Justin Bieber gets close with a mystery girl during a hike - TMZ
  • Boxer Floyd Mayweather's Vegas house was robbed - Gossip Cop
  • Grace Vanderwaal is collaborating with a major musician - Just Jared Jr
  • Nick Viall is joining Dancing with the Stars - Wetpaint
  • Did Leonardo DiCaprio spend thousands of dollars to get his eyebrows done before his Oscars appearance? - Lainey Gossip
  • President Barack and Michelle Obama officially sign book deals! - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here