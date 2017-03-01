Amy Adams Goes Grocery Shopping with Hubby Darren Le Gallo
Amy Adams is all smiles as she pushes her grocery cart to her car on Monday afternoon (February 27) in West Hollywood, Calif.
The 42-year-old actress showed off her gorgeous red hair as she and her husband Darren Le Gallo stocked up on groceries.
Over the weekend, Amy looked sexy in a silver dress as she presented at the Oscars.
Next up on Amy‘s film slate is Justice League where she will reprise her role as Superman’s love interest Lois Lane.