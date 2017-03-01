Andy Grammer & Wife Aijia Expecting Baby Girl!

Andy Grammer and his wife, Aijia Lise, are expecting their first child together – and they’ve revealed they’re having a baby girl!

“It’s been really exciting because on both sides of our family it’s the first girl, so it’s fun because it’s happy news to everyone,” Aijia, who is five months pregnant, told People.

“I feel like if you told me I would be having a son, I would be like, ‘Yeah, I’m gonna be a parent — I get that.’ But when the doctor was like, ‘You’re gonna have a girl,’ I was like, ‘What? Who am I?’ It’s the craziest piece of information that changes who you are. It’s sweet,” Andy said.

Aijia said she “wasn’t prepared for how crappy I was going to feel in the beginning,” and had morning sickness and headaches. “One of the things I really want to make my mission is to talk about it because I feel like so many things we see are just people taking these beautiful photos and that’s not really how pregnancy is. I haven’t been in public at all and that’s not because we were hiding it, but it’s because I was dying.”

If you didn’t know, Andy and Aijia abstained from sex until their marriage in 2012, and since getting married, Andy says they’ve been doing lots of “Netflix and chilling!”

Congrats to the happy couple!