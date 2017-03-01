Ariana Grande: I've Never Look at Love as Something I Need to Complete Me

Ariana Grande is rocking her signature ponytail on the cover of Cosmopolitan magazine’s April 2017 issue.

Here’s what the 23-year-old entertainer had to share with the mag:

On being strong and having a voice: “A lot of times, women are labeled as a b*tch or a diva for having a vision and being strong and using their voice, and it’s just not the case. You can be strong and be friendly. [We] don’t have to be just one thing.”

On falling in love: “I’ve never looked at love as something that I need to complete me. I would like to be complete on my own first and fall in love with somebody who is also complete. You can still celebrate and be totally obsessed with each other, but I want to feel a hundred percent myself so that I can love that person better.”

On her boyfriend, Mac Miller: “I met him when I was 19. We have loved and adored and respected each other since the beginning, since before we even met, just because we were fans of each other’s talent. We weren’t ready at all, though, to be together. It’s just timing. We both needed to experience some things, but the love has been there the whole time.”

