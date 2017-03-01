Wed, 01 March 2017 at 7:09 pm
Ashley Graham Gets Cheeky For Baywatch-Themed Shoot
Ashley Graham looks straight out of Baywatch in these hot new photos!
The 28-year-old model was spotted rocking a cheeky red swimsuit while taking part in a beach photo shoot in which she posed on the sand and on a jet ski on Wednesday (March 1) in Miami, Fla.
Ashley also just participated in Vogue‘s 73 Questions feature.
Watch her reveal some fun things about herself below!
