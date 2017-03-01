Top Stories
Wed, 01 March 2017 at 7:09 pm

Ashley Graham Gets Cheeky For Baywatch-Themed Shoot

Ashley Graham looks straight out of Baywatch in these hot new photos!

The 28-year-old model was spotted rocking a cheeky red swimsuit while taking part in a beach photo shoot in which she posed on the sand and on a jet ski on Wednesday (March 1) in Miami, Fla.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ashley Graham

Ashley also just participated in Vogue‘s 73 Questions feature.

Watch her reveal some fun things about herself below!

Ashley Graham – 73 Questions

10+ pictures inside of Ashley Graham looking hot at a beach photo shoot…
ashley graham butt baywatch beach photos 01
ashley graham butt baywatch beach photos 02
ashley graham butt baywatch beach photos 03
ashley graham butt baywatch beach photos 04
ashley graham butt baywatch beach photos 05
ashley graham butt baywatch beach photos 06
ashley graham butt baywatch beach photos 07
ashley graham butt baywatch beach photos 08
ashley graham butt baywatch beach photos 09
ashley graham butt baywatch beach photos 10

Photos: INSTAR, FameFlyNet Pictures
Posted to: Ashley Graham

