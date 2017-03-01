Ashley Graham Gets Cheeky For Baywatch-Themed Shoot

Ashley Graham looks straight out of Baywatch in these hot new photos!

The 28-year-old model was spotted rocking a cheeky red swimsuit while taking part in a beach photo shoot in which she posed on the sand and on a jet ski on Wednesday (March 1) in Miami, Fla.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ashley Graham

Ashley also just participated in Vogue‘s 73 Questions feature.

Watch her reveal some fun things about herself below!

Ashley Graham – 73 Questions

10+ pictures inside of Ashley Graham looking hot at a beach photo shoot…