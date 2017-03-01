Top Stories
'Dancing with the Stars' 2017 Cast Revealed - Meet the Celebrity Contestants!

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Split, Taking a 'Loving' Break

Lady Gaga to Replace Beyonce as Coachella 2017 Headliner!

Oval Office Designer Weighs In on Kellyanne Conway's Couch Photo

Wed, 01 March 2017 at 11:08 am

Avril Lavigne's New Album Coming 'Soon,' Sometime in 2017!

Avril Lavigne just confirmed the news she has a new album definitely coming out in 2017!

The 32-year-old entertainer revealed that she has also signed with a new record label, BMG.

“I challenged myself as a songwriter and I wanted to write about topics I hadn’t hit on before,” Avril told Billboard. “There’s the love topic, but a lot of these songs are about life. I’ve experienced a lot over the past few years, and some of the songs just came to me. Concepts and lyrics were flowing and I would have to grab my phone to sing into voice memo and write out my lyrics.”

When asked when we can expect the new album, she said, “When it’s ready lol. Which will be soon.”

Avril has been dealing with a Lyme Disease battle for years.

Click inside to find out her current musical inspirations…

“I enjoy listening to Ed Sheeran and Shawn Mendes — artists that showcase their vocals and songwriting skills. I listen to a lot of Billie Holiday, Frank Sinatra and jazz…[I'm] going back to my roots a little bit… I got my start in church and at country fairs when I was a young child, and I think those earlier influences are definitely coming out now.”

