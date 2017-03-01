Beau Biden's Widow is Dating His Married Brother Hunter

Top Stories
Wed, 01 March 2017 at 10:34 pm

Hallie Biden, the widow of the late Beau Biden, is now dating his married brother Hunter.

Got that? Beau and Hunter‘s father is former Vice President Joe Biden.

Hallie and Hunter connected after Beau sadly passed away from brain cancer in May 2015, according to Page Six.

Hallie and I are incredibly lucky to have found the love and support we have for each other in such a difficult time, and that’s been obvious to the people who love us most,” Hunter told the paper. “We’ve been so lucky to have family and friends who have supported us every step of the way.”

Hunter is still married to his estranged wife Kathleen, but the family is apparently totally okay with the new romance.

“We are all lucky that Hunter and Hallie found each other as they were putting their lives together again after such sadness,” former VP Biden told the paper. “They have mine and Jill‘s full and complete support and we are happy for them.”
Getty
