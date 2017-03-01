Bella Hadid Is Ready to Launch Her 'Chrome Hearts x Bella' Line!

Bella Hadid isn’t just walking during Paris Fashion Week, she’s about to debut her own collection!

The 20-year-old model was spotted strutting her stuff alongside Joan Smalls during Lanvin‘s show on Wednesday (March 1) in Paris, France.

Later this week, Bella is set to reveal her collaboration with Chrome Hearts at the brand’s Paris store.

“If my family weren’t my family, I would probably be a Stark. They’re like the other half of me!” Bella said of the family behind the clothing line.

She added, “Being able to work with people so close to me means that more ideas can come up naturally and things can flow more fluently between us. I’m not afraid to say something and neither are they.”

Also pictured inside: Bella out and about on Tuesday (February 28) and Wednesday (March 1) in Paris.