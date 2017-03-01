Bella Hadid & Joan Smalls Suit Up for the 'Lanvin' Paris Fashion Week Show

Bella Hadid struts her way down the runway during the Lanvin fashion show on Wednesday night (March 1) in Paris, France.

The 20-year-old model looked pretty as she slicked her hair back while wearing a gray trench coat over a lace top for the show during Paris Fashion Week.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Bella Hadid



Bella was joined on the runway by fellow models Joan Smalls and Lily Donaldson.

That same night, Bella crossed paths with ex boyfriend The Weeknd as he performed during the H&M fashion show, which she walked in.