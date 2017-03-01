Top Stories
Wed, 01 March 2017 at 7:15 pm

Bella Hadid & The Weeknd Reunite During 'H&M' Paris Fashion Week Show

Bella Hadid and her ex-boyfriend The Weeknd had a close encounter during Paris Fashion Week!

During H&M‘s fashion show on Wednesday (March 1), the 20-year-old model strutted her stuff down the runway while The Weeknd was nearby getting ready to take the stage.

The Weeknd started his performance just as all the models, including Bella‘s sister Gigi, were taking their final walk down the runway together.

Gigi definitely gave Bella a knowing glance as the pair strutted by The Weeknd but Bella kept a straight face, even as all the other models were dancing.

The Weekend‘s new girlfriend Selena Gomez was reportedly not in attendance.

Check out the enounter below…

Also pictured: Gigi heading out of her hotel earlier that day in Paris.

