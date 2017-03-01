'Big Bang Theory' Cast Takes Pay Cut to Give Raises to Co-Stars Mayim Bialik & Melissa Rauch

The cast of The Big Bang Theory clearly has each other’s backs.

The CBS show’s five originals stars â€“ Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Johnny Galecki, Simon Helberg, and Kunal Nayyar â€“ are reportedly taking a big pay cut to allow co-stars Melissa Rauch and Mayim Bialik to get raises.

According to Variety, they agreed to take a $100,000 cut in their $1 million-an-episode salaries for the upcoming 11th and 12th seasons in order to free up $500,000 for Melissa and Mayim.

The extra $250,000 each will bring the ladies’ salaries up to the 450,000-an-episode range.

Big Bang is reportedly really close to closing a two-year renewal deal with CBS.