Wed, 01 March 2017 at 6:40 pm

Britney Spears Shows Off Abs in Serious Workout Videos!

Britney Spears doesn’t mess around when it comes to her fitness routine.

The 35-year-old entertainer took to Instagram to show off her killer abs with various photos and videos from her workout with a trainer.

“Blessed day 💜💜💜,” she captioned a photo of herself in the countryside.

Then she posted a video of her workout, writing, “Staying motivated 💪” You can watch that video below!

