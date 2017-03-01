Wed, 01 March 2017 at 6:40 pm
Britney Spears Shows Off Abs in Serious Workout Videos!
Britney Spears doesn’t mess around when it comes to her fitness routine.
The 35-year-old entertainer took to Instagram to show off her killer abs with various photos and videos from her workout with a trainer.
“Blessed day 💜💜💜,” she captioned a photo of herself in the countryside.
Then she posted a video of her workout, writing, “Staying motivated 💪” You can watch that video below!
