Bruno Mars Drops 'That's What I Like' Music Video - Watch Now!

Bruno Mars just unveiled the new music video to his smash single “That’s What I Like”!

The song marks the 31-year-old entertainer’s second Top 5 Billboard Hot 100 single from his certified-platinum album, 24K Magic.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Bruno Mars

In case you missed it, Bruno performed “That’s What I Like” at the 2017 Grammy Awards a couples weeks ago.

WHAT DO YOU THINK of Bruno Mars’ “That What I Like” music video?

MORE: Bruno Mars Talks About Being Selective with Collaborations



Bruno Mars “That’s What I Like” Music Video