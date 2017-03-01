Top Stories
'Dancing with the Stars' 2017 Cast Revealed - Meet the Celebrity Contestants!

Casey Affleck Speaks About Past Sexual Assault Allegations

Alicia Keys Does Perfect Adele, Gwen Stefani Impressions - Watch Now!

Oval Office Designer Weighs In on Kellyanne Conway's Couch Photo

Wed, 01 March 2017 at 4:30 pm

Bruno Mars on Being Selective with Collaborations: 'I Don’t Want to Feel Gross'

Bruno Mars on Being Selective with Collaborations: 'I Don’t Want to Feel Gross'

Bruno Mars takes the cover of WSJ. Magazine< /em>‘s March 2017 Men’s Fashion Issue, on newsstands March 11!

Here’s what the 31-year-old entertainer had to share with the mag:

On his upcoming tour: “I’ve seen Prince and Michael Jackson; those are nights I will remember forever. I’m not doing my job unless I leave a piece of me everywhere I go—if you do the right show, it will stay with people and they’ll tell their kids about it.

On being selective about future collaborations and endorsements: “I just don’t want to feel gross. It’s as simple as that. I don’t want to feel gross, I don’t want to regret any decisions. Even if I turn down a sweet check because I don’t want to be on that billboard, hawking some sh*t to the world—I just don’t need to do that. Because you get one shot at this. I’m not a model. I’m not an ice skater. I’m not a chef. I’m here to do music. And I want to be able to look back and say, ‘Yeah, I did it the way I wanted to do it.’ Whether it triumphs or fails, I can live with that.”

On 24K Magic: “That New Jack Swing sound brought me so much joy as a kid, so we took that on and did our best to try to get that feeling, that effortless fun. If ‘24K Magic’ is supposed to sound like I’m having the time of mylife, you gotta hear me smiling on the record.”

For more from Bruno, visit WSJ.com.

Credit: WSJ
