'Dancing with the Stars' 2017 Cast Revealed - Meet the Celebrity Contestants!

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Split, Taking a 'Loving' Break

Lady Gaga to Replace Beyonce as Coachella 2017 Headliner!

Oval Office Designer Weighs In on Kellyanne Conway's Couch Photo

Wed, 01 March 2017 at 9:33 am

Casey Affleck Speaks About Past Sexual Assault Allegations

Casey Affleck Speaks About Past Sexual Assault Allegations

Casey Affleck was asked about his sexual assault allegations in the past after his whirlwind weekend where he won the 2017 Best Actor Oscar statue at the 2017 Academy Awards.

“I believe that any kind of mistreatment of anyone for any reason is unacceptable and abhorrent, and everyone deserves to be treated with respect in the workplace and anywhere else,” the 41-year-old Oscar winner told the Boston Globe about the 2010 lawsuit against him by two women. The case was settled out of court, and Casey has said the claims are untrue.

“There’s really nothing I can do about it,” Casey continued. “Other than live my life the way I know I live it and to speak to what my own values are and how I try to live by them all the time.”
