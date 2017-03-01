Catherine Zeta-Jones Says Her Kids Want to Become Actors: 'They've Got the Talent'

Catherine Zeta-Jones has revealed that she and Michael Douglas‘ children – Dylan, 16, and Carys, 13 – are wanting to pursue careers in acting.

The 47-year-old actress stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote her upcoming show Feud and talked about how they’re already showing interest in following in their parents footsteps.

“You know, I know itâ€™s going to be hard for them because theyâ€™ve got their grandfather, Kirk [Douglas], theyâ€™ve got me, they have Michael,” Catherine told Jimmy. “But they so inherently love it and theyâ€™re good! They go to summer camp every year â€” they do like three musicals and straight plays â€” and they love it.”

“I’ve had a wonderful life in this business, so if they want to do it, they know the hardships and the percentages of who makes it and who doesn’t,” Catherine added. “I just think that theyâ€™ve got the talent and I know that they have the drive.”



