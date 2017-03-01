Top Stories
'Dancing with the Stars' 2017 Cast Revealed - Meet the Celebrity Contestants!

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Split, Taking a 'Loving' Break

Casey Affleck Speaks About Past Sexual Assault Allegations

Oval Office Designer Weighs In on Kellyanne Conway's Couch Photo

Wed, 01 March 2017 at 2:32 pm

Catherine Zeta-Jones Says Her Kids Want to Become Actors: 'They've Got the Talent'

Catherine Zeta-Jones Says Her Kids Want to Become Actors: 'They've Got the Talent'

Catherine Zeta-Jones has revealed that she and Michael Douglas‘ children – Dylan, 16, and Carys, 13 – are wanting to pursue careers in acting.

The 47-year-old actress stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote her upcoming show Feud and talked about how they’re already showing interest in following in their parents footsteps.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Catherine Zeta-Jones

“You know, I know itâ€™s going to be hard for them because theyâ€™ve got their grandfather, Kirk [Douglas], theyâ€™ve got me, they have Michael,” Catherine told Jimmy. “But they so inherently love it and theyâ€™re good! They go to summer camp every year â€” they do like three musicals and straight plays â€” and they love it.”

“I’ve had a wonderful life in this business, so if they want to do it, they know the hardships and the percentages of who makes it and who doesn’t,” Catherine added. “I just think that theyâ€™ve got the talent and I know that they have the drive.”


Catherine Zeta-Jones on Being Very Pregnant When Winning an Oscar

FYI: Catherine is wearing a Pamella Roland dress.

Click inside to watch the rest of Catherine Zeta-Jones‘ appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live


Catherine Zeta-Jones on Michael and Kirk Douglas
