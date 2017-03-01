Top Stories
'Dancing with the Stars' 2017 Cast Revealed - Meet the Celebrity Contestants!

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Split, Taking a 'Loving' Break

Lady Gaga to Replace Beyonce as Coachella 2017 Headliner!

Oval Office Designer Weighs In on Kellyanne Conway's Couch Photo

Wed, 01 March 2017 at 10:38 am

Chrissy Teigen Won't Stop Teasing John Legend For Not Winning An Oscar This Year

Chrissy Teigen Won't Stop Teasing John Legend For Not Winning An Oscar This Year

John Legend nearly won an Oscar this week when La La Land was incorrectly announced as the winner of Best Picture at the 2017 Academy Awards instead of the real winner, Moonlight.

Naturally, the 38-year-old singer’s wife Chrissy Teigen is only continuing to remind him that they lost by hilariously poking fun at the whole mess-up with video tweets.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of John Legend

“Hey guys, here joined by Oscar winner John Legend…. not this year,” Chrissy joked.

And in another video, Chrissy appears to shout to a bus of tourists in Los Angeles: “It’s John Legend!” she says. “He won an Oscar. Not this year, though.”

Pictured: John and Chrissy joining Underground stars Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Aldis Hodge, Jasika Nicole, Adina Porter, Christopher Meloni, Anthony Hemingway, Jesse Luken, DeWanda Wise, Amirah Vann, Misha Green and Aisha Hinds at their season two premiere held at the Regency Village Theatre on Tuesday (February 28) in Westwood, Calif.

FYI: Chrissy is wearing a John Paul Ataker dress with earrings by Established Jewelry and rings by EFFY Jewelry. Jurnee is wearing a Rubin Singer cocktail dress.

Click inside to watch Chrissy Teigen’s other video tweet...
