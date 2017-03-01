'Dancing with the Stars' 2017 Cast Portraits Revealed

Simone Biles and Nick Viall pose with their new partners in the official Dancing With The Stars portraits.

The Olympian and current Bachelor were announced this morning as new contestants on the upcoming season, alongside Heather Morris, Normani Kordei, Bonner Bolton, Nancy Kerrigan, Mr. T. and many more.

“I can finally scream it as loud as I can, my partner on @dancingabc is @simonebiles YESSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS , we need a team name any suggestions,” Sasha wrote on his Instagram after the announcement.

Dancing With The Stars is set to premiere on March 20th on ABC.