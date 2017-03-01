Top Stories
'Dancing with the Stars' 2017 Cast Revealed - Meet the Celebrity Contestants!

'Dancing with the Stars' 2017 Cast Revealed - Meet the Celebrity Contestants!

Katy Perry &amp; Orlando Bloom Split, Taking a 'Loving' Break

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Split, Taking a 'Loving' Break

Lady Gaga to Replace Beyonce as Coachella 2017 Headliner!

Lady Gaga to Replace Beyonce as Coachella 2017 Headliner!

Oval Office Designer Weighs In on Kellyanne Conway's Couch Photo

Oval Office Designer Weighs In on Kellyanne Conway's Couch Photo

Wed, 01 March 2017 at 10:24 am

'Dancing with the Stars' 2017 Cast Portraits Revealed

'Dancing with the Stars' 2017 Cast Portraits Revealed

Simone Biles and Nick Viall pose with their new partners in the official Dancing With The Stars portraits.

The Olympian and current Bachelor were announced this morning as new contestants on the upcoming season, alongside Heather Morris, Normani Kordei, Bonner Bolton, Nancy Kerrigan, Mr. T. and many more.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nick Viall

“I can finally scream it as loud as I can, my partner on @dancingabc is @simonebiles YESSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS , we need a team name any suggestions,” Sasha wrote on his Instagram after the announcement.

Learn more about all the celeb/pro partnerships on JustJared.com right now!

Dancing With The Stars is set to premiere on March 20th on ABC.
Just Jared on Facebook
dwts season 24 portraits revealed 01
dwts season 24 portraits revealed 02
dwts season 24 portraits revealed 03
dwts season 24 portraits revealed 04
dwts season 24 portraits revealed 05
dwts season 24 portraits revealed 06
dwts season 24 portraits revealed 07
dwts season 24 portraits revealed 08
dwts season 24 portraits revealed 09
dwts season 24 portraits revealed 10
dwts season 24 portraits revealed 11
dwts season 24 portraits revealed 12
dwts season 24 portraits revealed 13
dwts season 24 portraits revealed 14
dwts season 24 portraits revealed 15
dwts season 24 portraits revealed 16
dwts season 24 portraits revealed 17
dwts season 24 portraits revealed 18
dwts season 24 portraits revealed 19
dwts season 24 portraits revealed 20
dwts season 24 portraits revealed 21
dwts season 24 portraits revealed 22
dwts season 24 portraits revealed 23
dwts season 24 portraits revealed 24

Photos: ABC
Posted to: Nick Viall, Peta Murgatroyd, Sasha Farber, Simone Biles

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Justin Bieber gets close with a mystery girl during a hike - TMZ
  • Boxer Floyd Mayweather's Vegas house was robbed - Gossip Cop
  • Grace Vanderwaal is collaborating with a major musician - Just Jared Jr
  • Nick Viall is joining Dancing with the Stars - Wetpaint
  • Did Leonardo DiCaprio spend thousands of dollars to get his eyebrows done before his Oscars appearance? - Lainey Gossip
  • President Barack and Michelle Obama officially sign book deals! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Succubus

    Simone has a banging body.

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here