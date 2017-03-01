'Dancing with the Stars' Contestant Heather Morris Once Danced with Beyonce!

Top Stories
Wed, 01 March 2017 at 9:11 am

It was just revealed that former Glee star Heather Morris is competing on Dancing with the Stars this season with pro partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy.

What you may not know is, Heather, 30, has a ton of dancing experience! In fact, in 2007, she toured with Beyonce and performed with the superstar during her 2008 Saturday Night Live performance on “Single Ladies (Put a Ring On It).” Heather also appeared on season two of So You Think You Can Dance.

ALSO READ: ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Cast Revealed – Meet All the Celeb Contestants!

Dancing with the Stars season 24 debuts on March 20 on ABC – be sure to check it out!
