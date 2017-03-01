David Fincher's 'Mindhunter' Teaser Trailer Debuts - Watch Here!

David Fincher‘s newest project, Mindhunter, just revealed the first teaser for the series, coming to Netflix in the Fall!

Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallanay star as FBI agents in the show, based on the book “Mind Hunter: Inside FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Unit.”

“An agent in the FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Unit develops profiling techniques as he pursues notorious serial killers and rapists,” a synopsis reads.

Anna Torv and Hannah Gross also star in the new series. Look out for the show to hit Netflix streaming in October.