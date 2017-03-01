Ellie Goulding Is Still Very Much 'Friends' With Ex Dougie Poynter!

Ellie Goulding and Dougie Poynter may have split over a year ago, but they’re still very much friends.

The 30-year-old entertainer was asked if she has rekindled her romance with Dougie, 29, while attending the launch of her Ellie Goulding for Deichmann shoe collection on Tuesday night (February 28) at the MC Motors Venue in London, England.

“There’s absolutely no… it’s like we’ve always been friends. He’s one of my really good friends,” Ellie revealed. “For me, when I’ve been in relationships with people, those are the people I will always hold dear to me. So if still maintaining a really awesome friendship with an ex is possible, then of course that’s the best thing because you’ve shared so much with that person… I think it’s important to share this life with people you have a genuine bond with and you’ve shared a lot with.”

Last month, Ellie and Dougie attended the Dame Vivienne Westwood and James Jagger’s Mad Max Party together held in aid of climate change during London Fashion Week.



