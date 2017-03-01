Top Stories
'Dancing with the Stars' 2017 Cast Revealed - Meet the Celebrity Contestants!

'Dancing with the Stars' 2017 Cast Revealed - Meet the Celebrity Contestants!

Katy Perry &amp; Orlando Bloom Split, Taking a 'Loving' Break

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Split, Taking a 'Loving' Break

Casey Affleck Speaks About Past Sexual Assault Allegations

Casey Affleck Speaks About Past Sexual Assault Allegations

Oval Office Designer Weighs In on Kellyanne Conway's Couch Photo

Oval Office Designer Weighs In on Kellyanne Conway's Couch Photo

Wed, 01 March 2017 at 11:42 am

Ellie Goulding Is Still Very Much 'Friends' With Ex Dougie Poynter!

Ellie Goulding Is Still Very Much 'Friends' With Ex Dougie Poynter!

Ellie Goulding and Dougie Poynter may have split over a year ago, but they’re still very much friends.

The 30-year-old entertainer was asked if she has rekindled her romance with Dougie, 29, while attending the launch of her Ellie Goulding for Deichmann shoe collection on Tuesday night (February 28) at the MC Motors Venue in London, England.

“There’s absolutely no… it’s like we’ve always been friends. He’s one of my really good friends,” Ellie revealed. “For me, when I’ve been in relationships with people, those are the people I will always hold dear to me. So if still maintaining a really awesome friendship with an ex is possible, then of course that’s the best thing because you’ve shared so much with that person… I think it’s important to share this life with people you have a genuine bond with and you’ve shared a lot with.”

Last month, Ellie and Dougie attended the Dame Vivienne Westwood and James Jagger’s Mad Max Party together held in aid of climate change during London Fashion Week.


Ellie Goulding Loves Fashion AND Boxing!
Just Jared on Facebook
ellie goulding is still very much friends with ex dougie poynter 01
ellie goulding is still very much friends with ex dougie poynter 02
ellie goulding is still very much friends with ex dougie poynter 03
ellie goulding is still very much friends with ex dougie poynter 04
ellie goulding is still very much friends with ex dougie poynter 05
ellie goulding is still very much friends with ex dougie poynter 06
ellie goulding is still very much friends with ex dougie poynter 07
ellie goulding is still very much friends with ex dougie poynter 08
ellie goulding is still very much friends with ex dougie poynter 09
ellie goulding is still very much friends with ex dougie poynter 10
ellie goulding is still very much friends with ex dougie poynter 11
ellie goulding is still very much friends with ex dougie poynter 12
ellie goulding is still very much friends with ex dougie poynter 13
ellie goulding is still very much friends with ex dougie poynter 14

Credit: Lia Toby; Photos: WENN
Posted to: Ellie Goulding

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Justin Bieber gets close with a mystery girl during a hike - TMZ
  • Boxer Floyd Mayweather's Vegas house was robbed - Gossip Cop
  • Grace Vanderwaal is collaborating with a major musician - Just Jared Jr
  • Nick Viall is joining Dancing with the Stars - Wetpaint
  • Did Leonardo DiCaprio spend thousands of dollars to get his eyebrows done before his Oscars appearance? - Lainey Gossip
  • President Barack and Michelle Obama officially sign book deals! - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here