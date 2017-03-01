Top Stories
Wed, 01 March 2017 at 9:42 pm

Emily Ratajkowski Hosts 'H&M Studio Collection' Launch in NYC!

Emily Ratajkowski Hosts 'H&M Studio Collection' Launch in NYC!

Emily Ratajkowski arrives in style for the launch of H&M’s Studio Collection on Wednesday night (March 1) in New York City.

The 25-year-old model and actress looked stylish in a white, silk top and black trousers as she hosted the event.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ratajkowski

Over the weekend, Emily looked glam as she attended Vanity Fair‘s after Oscars party.

Before heading to the party, Emily shared an up-close look at her makeup for the event.

Oscars 2017

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

10+ pictures inside of Emily Ratajkowski at the H&M event…
Just Jared on Facebook
emily rata hosts hm studio collection launch 01
emily rata hosts hm studio collection launch 01
emily rata hosts hm studio collection launch 02
emily rata hosts hm studio collection launch 02
emily rata hosts hm studio collection launch 03
emily rata hosts hm studio collection launch 03
emily rata hosts hm studio collection launch 04
emily rata hosts hm studio collection launch 04
emily rata hosts hm studio collection launch 05
emily rata hosts hm studio collection launch 05
emily rata hosts hm studio collection launch 06
emily rata hosts hm studio collection launch 06
emily rata hosts hm studio collection launch 07
emily rata hosts hm studio collection launch 07
emily rata hosts hm studio collection launch 08
emily rata hosts hm studio collection launch 08
emily rata hosts hm studio collection launch 09
emily rata hosts hm studio collection launch 09
emily rata hosts hm studio collection launch 10
emily rata hosts hm studio collection launch 10
emily rata hosts hm studio collection launch 11
emily rata hosts hm studio collection launch 11

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Emily Ratajkowski

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Justin Bieber gets close with a mystery girl during a hike - TMZ
  • Boxer Floyd Mayweather's Vegas house was robbed - Gossip Cop
  • Grace Vanderwaal is collaborating with a major musician - Just Jared Jr
  • Nick Viall is joining Dancing with the Stars - Wetpaint
  • Did Leonardo DiCaprio spend thousands of dollars to get his eyebrows done before his Oscars appearance? - Lainey Gossip
  • President Barack and Michelle Obama officially sign book deals! - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here