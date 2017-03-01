Wed, 01 March 2017 at 9:42 pm
Emily Ratajkowski Hosts 'H&M Studio Collection' Launch in NYC!
Emily Ratajkowski arrives in style for the launch of H&M’s Studio Collection on Wednesday night (March 1) in New York City.
The 25-year-old model and actress looked stylish in a white, silk top and black trousers as she hosted the event.
Over the weekend, Emily looked glam as she attended Vanity Fair‘s after Oscars party.
Before heading to the party, Emily shared an up-close look at her makeup for the event.
Photos: Getty Posted to: Emily Ratajkowski
