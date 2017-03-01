Fun's Nate Ruess & Designer Charlotte Ronson Welcome Son

Nate Ruess and Charlotte Ronson are parents!

The couple welcomed their first child, a son named Levon, in early February, according to People.

“#iamsoinlove with my very first #newborn beautiful #grandchild 🙏🏻💙 to the left of my photo that eludes you is an incredibly beautiful and adorable baby #takemyword 😘💙,” Charlotte‘s mom, jewelry designer Ann Dexter-Jones, captioned an Instagram photo of herself with Levon.

Charlotte‘s sister, DJ Samantha Ronson, also posted on Instagram, “Happy Birthday to you @nateruess! On your birthday I just want to say…. Thank you for the best gift ever….. my cafe du monde sweatshirt! Oh and my nephew is pretty awesome, too. What a generous guy you are…. #happybirthdaynateruess”

Congrats to the happy couple on their new bundle of joy!

