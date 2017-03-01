Get Out's Allison Williams Explains How She Picks Her Projects

Allison Williams‘ new movie Get Out is the number one film in the country and getting rave reviews. Now, she’s on the cover of Rhapsody Magazine and we have a look at the shoot and interview!

Here is what the 28-year-old actress had to share with the mag:

On how she picks projects: “The three questions I always ask myself are, ‘Why this?’ ‘Why now?’ ‘Why me?’ ‘Why this?’ is like, ‘Why bring this into the world? Is this important in any way? Do audiences need this?’ ‘Why now?’ has to do with whether or not this movie needs to exist in this moment. Does it feel relevant to what’s going on in the world, or is it going to feel completely pointless or incongruous by the time it comes out? And the ‘Why me?’ is interesting because occasionally I’ll read things where I’m like, ‘I love this, I think it’s important, I think it needs to come out now, but I have no business playing this part.’”

On having cool parents: “My parents are so much cooler and more socially adept than I am that I’ve never gone into an interaction where I’m introducing them to someone and bracing for them to say something embarrassing. If anything, I’m the one who’s embarrassing, and they’re just totally graceful.”

On being a gawky theater kid when she was younger: “I just existed in this weird limbo where I was such a string bean and had weird haircuts and braces and was not just really in my body. And so that lent itself to, instead of Dorothy, playing the mayor of the Munchkins.”

