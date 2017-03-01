Top Stories
'Dancing with the Stars' 2017 Cast Revealed - Meet the Celebrity Contestants!

'Dancing with the Stars' 2017 Cast Revealed - Meet the Celebrity Contestants!

Katy Perry &amp; Orlando Bloom Split, Taking a 'Loving' Break

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Split, Taking a 'Loving' Break

Lady Gaga to Replace Beyonce as Coachella 2017 Headliner!

Lady Gaga to Replace Beyonce as Coachella 2017 Headliner!

Oval Office Designer Weighs In on Kellyanne Conway's Couch Photo

Oval Office Designer Weighs In on Kellyanne Conway's Couch Photo

Wed, 01 March 2017 at 8:00 am

Get Out's Allison Williams Explains How She Picks Her Projects

Get Out's Allison Williams Explains How She Picks Her Projects

Allison Williams‘ new movie Get Out is the number one film in the country and getting rave reviews. Now, she’s on the cover of Rhapsody Magazine and we have a look at the shoot and interview!

Here is what the 28-year-old actress had to share with the mag:

On how she picks projects: “The three questions I always ask myself are, ‘Why this?’ ‘Why now?’ ‘Why me?’ ‘Why this?’ is like, ‘Why bring this into the world? Is this important in any way? Do audiences need this?’ ‘Why now?’ has to do with whether or not this movie needs to exist in this moment. Does it feel relevant to what’s going on in the world, or is it going to feel completely pointless or incongruous by the time it comes out? And the ‘Why me?’ is interesting because occasionally I’ll read things where I’m like, ‘I love this, I think it’s important, I think it needs to come out now, but I have no business playing this part.’”

On having cool parents: “My parents are so much cooler and more socially adept than I am that I’ve never gone into an interaction where I’m introducing them to someone and bracing for them to say something embarrassing. If anything, I’m the one who’s embarrassing, and they’re just totally graceful.”

On being a gawky theater kid when she was younger: “I just existed in this weird limbo where I was such a string bean and had weird haircuts and braces and was not just really in my body. And so that lent itself to, instead of Dorothy, playing the mayor of the Munchkins.”

The photo shoot was shot by photographer Dennis Leupold. For more from the mag, visit UnitedMags.com!
Just Jared on Facebook
allison williams rhapsody magazine 01
allison williams rhapsody magazine 02
allison williams rhapsody magazine 03
allison williams rhapsody magazine 04
allison williams rhapsody magazine 05
allison williams rhapsody magazine 06
allison williams rhapsody magazine 07

Photos: Dennis Leupold
Posted to: Allison Williams, Magazine

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Justin Bieber gets close with a mystery girl during a hike - TMZ
  • Boxer Floyd Mayweather's Vegas house was robbed - Gossip Cop
  • Grace Vanderwaal is collaborating with a major musician - Just Jared Jr
  • Nick Viall is joining Dancing with the Stars - Wetpaint
  • Did Leonardo DiCaprio spend thousands of dollars to get his eyebrows done before his Oscars appearance? - Lainey Gossip
  • President Barack and Michelle Obama officially sign book deals! - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here