Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Rare Pic With Boyfriend Brad Falchuk
Gwyneth Paltrow is sending her boyfriend Brad Falchuk a special birthday message.
The 44-year-old actress took to Instagram to share a rare photo with her love on his 46th birthday.
“Happy birthday, handsome,” Gwyneth captioned the photo.
The couple first started dating back in 2014 after meeting on the set of Glee.
(Brad co-created the show with Ryan Murphy.)
They went public with their relationship in April 2015 at Robert Downey Jr.‘s 50th birthday party.
