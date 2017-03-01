Top Stories
Wed, 01 March 2017 at 1:40 pm

Hugh Jackman Names Possible Actor to Take Over Wolverine!

Hugh Jackman Names Possible Actor to Take Over Wolverine!

Hugh Jackman has repeatedly said that Logan will be his last movie as Wolverine, the X-Men character he’s played for years.

In a recent interview, Hugh was asked how he’s feeling about leaving the franchise.

“I think I’ll be fine with it,” Hugh said. “I hope other people play it. Maybe Shah Rukh Khan could play it!”

If you don’t know, Shah Rukh Khan is a huge Bollywood actor who has made almost 100 movies.

In addition, Hugh recently revealed the one actor he does not want replacing him as Wolverine!
