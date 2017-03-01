Top Stories
Wed, 01 March 2017 at 10:00 pm

Ian Somerhalder & Paul Wesley Shoot Down Idea of 'Vampire Diaries' Future Reboot

It sounds like Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley are very content with moving on from The Vampire Diaries after eight years.

Both guys shot down the idea of a possible revival at some point.

“I think I’m closing the chapter,” Paul said (via EW).

Ian joked, “In 10 years I’m going to be living probably on a ranch in Wyoming and you’ll never hear from me again.”

“I think it’s good to close this chapter. There’s something beautiful about closure,” Ian continued. “It’s never going to die. We’re going to continue to be able to watch it and I think that’s a really interesting new thing about this modern digital world.”

Paul joked, “It’d be funny if we did a reboot [where] we’re all old as sh-t.”

The Vampire Diaries series finale airs Friday, March 10 @ 8PM on The CW.

