Top Stories
'Dancing with the Stars' 2017 Cast Revealed - Meet the Celebrity Contestants!

'Dancing with the Stars' 2017 Cast Revealed - Meet the Celebrity Contestants!

Katy Perry &amp; Orlando Bloom Split, Taking a 'Loving' Break

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Split, Taking a 'Loving' Break

Casey Affleck Speaks About Past Sexual Assault Allegations

Casey Affleck Speaks About Past Sexual Assault Allegations

Oval Office Designer Weighs In on Kellyanne Conway's Couch Photo

Oval Office Designer Weighs In on Kellyanne Conway's Couch Photo

Wed, 01 March 2017 at 12:05 pm

Is Oprah Considering Running for President?

Is Oprah Considering Running for President?
  • It looks like Oprah Winfrey may have her sights on the Presidency! – TMZ
  • Find out who is competing on DWTS this season – Just Jared Jr
  • The View ladies are slamming Donald TrumpGossip Cop
  • It’s Nicki Minaj vs. Remy MaLainey Gossip
  • Trevor Noah rips Kellyanne Conway for that couch photo – TooFab
  • Watch the new Guardians of the Galaxy 2 trailer! – MTV
  • Here’s what Moonlight‘s Best Picture win just did for the country – Popsugar
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Wenn
Posted to: Newsies, Oprah Winfrey

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Justin Bieber gets close with a mystery girl during a hike - TMZ
  • Boxer Floyd Mayweather's Vegas house was robbed - Gossip Cop
  • Grace Vanderwaal is collaborating with a major musician - Just Jared Jr
  • Nick Viall is joining Dancing with the Stars - Wetpaint
  • Did Leonardo DiCaprio spend thousands of dollars to get his eyebrows done before his Oscars appearance? - Lainey Gossip
  • President Barack and Michelle Obama officially sign book deals! - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here