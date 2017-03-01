Top Stories
Wed, 01 March 2017 at 5:44 pm

Jaden Smith Shares Some Mind-Blowing Facts - Watch Now!

Jaden Smith Shares Some Mind-Blowing Facts - Watch Now!

Jaden Smith is a true fashion trend-setter!

The 18-year-old actor and musician was recently named as a style star to watch in 2017 by Vanity Fair.

During his photo shoot with the magazine, Jaden sat down to reveal some totally true, mind-blowing facts!

“On Saturn and Jupiter, it rains diamonds,” Jaden explained in the vid, before shaking his head and asking, “How?”

Jaden also shared some other crazy facts about the human brain, the Earth, and outer space.

Check out the full video below…


Jaden Smith Shares Mind Blowing Facts With Vanity Fair
Just Jared on Facebook
jaden smith style portfolio march 2017 01

Photos: Patrick Demarchelier/Vanity Fair
Posted to: Jaden Smith

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Justin Bieber gets close with a mystery girl during a hike - TMZ
  • Boxer Floyd Mayweather's Vegas house was robbed - Gossip Cop
  • Grace Vanderwaal is collaborating with a major musician - Just Jared Jr
  • Nick Viall is joining Dancing with the Stars - Wetpaint
  • Did Leonardo DiCaprio spend thousands of dollars to get his eyebrows done before his Oscars appearance? - Lainey Gossip
  • President Barack and Michelle Obama officially sign book deals! - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here