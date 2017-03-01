Jaden Smith Shares Some Mind-Blowing Facts - Watch Now!

Jaden Smith is a true fashion trend-setter!

The 18-year-old actor and musician was recently named as a style star to watch in 2017 by Vanity Fair.

During his photo shoot with the magazine, Jaden sat down to reveal some totally true, mind-blowing facts!

“On Saturn and Jupiter, it rains diamonds,” Jaden explained in the vid, before shaking his head and asking, “How?”

Jaden also shared some other crazy facts about the human brain, the Earth, and outer space.

Check out the full video below…



