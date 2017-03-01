Jamie Lynn Spears Shares Ash Wednesday Selfie With Maddie

Jamie Lynn Spears‘ daughter Maddie looks like she continuing to make a full recovery!

The 25-year-old country singer posted a cute selfie with Maddie and her own mom Lynne.

“#AshWednesday 🙏🏻 #Godisgood,” Jamie Lynn captioned the Instagram photo.

She recently explained that Maddie had “fully recovered” just three weeks after she nearly drownded in a scary ATV accident.

In fact, she’s already back at basketball practice!

