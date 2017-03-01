Top Stories
Wed, 01 March 2017 at 8:58 pm

Jamie Lynn Spears Shares Ash Wednesday Selfie With Maddie

Jamie Lynn Spears Shares Ash Wednesday Selfie With Maddie

Jamie Lynn Spears‘ daughter Maddie looks like she continuing to make a full recovery!

The 25-year-old country singer posted a cute selfie with Maddie and her own mom Lynne.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jamie Lynn Spears

“#AshWednesday 🙏🏻 #Godisgood,” Jamie Lynn captioned the Instagram photo.

She recently explained that Maddie had “fully recovered” just three weeks after she nearly drownded in a scary ATV accident.

In fact, she’s already back at basketball practice!

MORE: Britney Spears Releases Statement About Niece Maddie Leaving Hospital
Just Jared on Facebook
jamie lynn spears maddie ash wednesday 01

Photos: Instagram
Posted to: Casey Aldridge, Jamie Lynn Spears, Maddie Aldridge

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Justin Bieber gets close with a mystery girl during a hike - TMZ
  • Boxer Floyd Mayweather's Vegas house was robbed - Gossip Cop
  • Grace Vanderwaal is collaborating with a major musician - Just Jared Jr
  • Nick Viall is joining Dancing with the Stars - Wetpaint
  • Did Leonardo DiCaprio spend thousands of dollars to get his eyebrows done before his Oscars appearance? - Lainey Gossip
  • President Barack and Michelle Obama officially sign book deals! - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here