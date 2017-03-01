Jay Z & Chris Martin Enjoy Guys Night Out in WeHo

Jay Z is escorted by a security guard out of Sushi Park restaurant on Tuesday night (February 28) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 47-year-old rapper was joined by close pal Chris Martin as they grabbed a sushi dinner together.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jay Z

Over the weekend, Jay was joined by his pregnant wife Beyonce as they attended a pre-Oscars party together.

In case you missed it, it was recently announced that Jay will be introduced as the first rapper in the Songwriters Hall of Fame!