Top Stories
Katy Perry &amp; Orlando Bloom Split, Taking a 'Loving' Break

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Split, Taking a 'Loving' Break

Lady Gaga to Replace Beyonce as Coachella 2017 Headliner!

Lady Gaga to Replace Beyonce as Coachella 2017 Headliner!

'Moonlight' Star Weighs In on Oscars Best Picture Mix Up

'Moonlight' Star Weighs In on Oscars Best Picture Mix Up

Wed, 01 March 2017 at 1:16 am

Jay Z & Chris Martin Enjoy Guys Night Out in WeHo

Jay Z & Chris Martin Enjoy Guys Night Out in WeHo

Jay Z is escorted by a security guard out of Sushi Park restaurant on Tuesday night (February 28) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 47-year-old rapper was joined by close pal Chris Martin as they grabbed a sushi dinner together.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jay Z

Over the weekend, Jay was joined by his pregnant wife Beyonce as they attended a pre-Oscars party together.

In case you missed it, it was recently announced that Jay will be introduced as the first rapper in the Songwriters Hall of Fame!
Just Jared on Facebook
jay z chris marti n enjoy guys night in weho 01
jay z chris marti n enjoy guys night in weho 02
jay z chris marti n enjoy guys night in weho 03
jay z chris marti n enjoy guys night in weho 04
jay z chris marti n enjoy guys night in weho 05

Photos: AKM-GSI
Posted to: Chris Martin, Jay Z

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lea Michele shows off her super sexy beach body - TMZ
  • A major Dancing with the Stars pro isn't returning for season 24 - Gossip Cop
  • Dove Cameron celebrates her Galore cover with some of her closest friends - Just Jared Jr
  • George W. Bush's daughter is set to headline a Planned Parenthood charity event - Wetpaint
  • Are Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus dating? - Lainey Gossip
  • Katherine Heigl's CBS drama Doubt has been cancelled - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here