Wed, 01 March 2017 at 5:15 pm

Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt Apparently Text Each Other

Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt Apparently Text Each Other

Jennifer Aniston is reportedly talking ex-husband Brad Pitt through his divorce from Angelina Jolie.

According to People, the former couple – who divorced back in 2005 after five years of marriage – have been in contact recently.

“They have been friends for a while and often text,” a source told the mag. “This is nothing new, he didn’t have to jump through hoops to get Jennifer‘s number.”

Brad is currently in the midst of a custody battle with Angelina over their six children — Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 10, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 8.

Jen is of course married to actor/director Justin Theroux and they stepped out at the 2017 Oscars together just this past weekend.
Photos: Getty
