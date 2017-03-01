Top Stories
Wed, 01 March 2017 at 8:10 pm

Jennifer Lopez Looks Stunning While Promoting 'Shades of Blue' in NYC!

Is it getting hot in here or is it just Jennifer Lopez?!

The 47-year-old entertainer stepped out in New York City on Wednesday (March 1) to promote the second season of her hit crime drama Shades of Blue.

First, Jennifer greeted fans in a stripped jacket as she made her way into a TV appearance early this morning.

Jennifer was then spotted showing off her killer legs in a silver jacket over shorts while making her way out of her hotel.

She then changed into a super sexy glitter outfit as she was joined by co-star Ray Liotta for the Shades of Blue premiere party.

Also pictured inside: Jennifer Lopez stopping by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, which airs tonight!
Photos: AKM-GSI, Getty
Posted to: Jennifer Lopez, Ray Liotta

Getty
