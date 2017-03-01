Top Stories
'Dancing with the Stars' 2017 Cast Revealed - Meet the Celebrity Contestants!

'Dancing with the Stars' 2017 Cast Revealed - Meet the Celebrity Contestants!

Katy Perry &amp; Orlando Bloom Split, Taking a 'Loving' Break

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Split, Taking a 'Loving' Break

Casey Affleck Speaks About Past Sexual Assault Allegations

Casey Affleck Speaks About Past Sexual Assault Allegations

Oval Office Designer Weighs In on Kellyanne Conway's Couch Photo

Oval Office Designer Weighs In on Kellyanne Conway's Couch Photo

Wed, 01 March 2017 at 2:45 pm

Jessica Biel Shares Fun Photo with Justin Timberlake!

Jessica Biel Shares Fun Photo with Justin Timberlake!

Jessica Biel smiles at onlookers while leaving her restaurant Au Fudge on Tuesday (February 28) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 34-year-old actress took to Instagram earlier in the week and posted a fun photo of her with her hubby Justin Timberlake on Oscars night.

In the pic, Jessica was eating some food, and Justin was holding up part of her dress while she snacked.

“Post Oscars. Pre party. Baby daddy duty,” Jessica said. See the pic below!

A post shared by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel) on

Just Jared on Facebook
jessica biel leaves au fudge 01
jessica biel leaves au fudge 02
jessica biel leaves au fudge 03
jessica biel leaves au fudge 04
jessica biel leaves au fudge 05

Photos: SplashNewsOnline, AKM-GSI
Posted to: Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Justin Bieber gets close with a mystery girl during a hike - TMZ
  • Boxer Floyd Mayweather's Vegas house was robbed - Gossip Cop
  • Grace Vanderwaal is collaborating with a major musician - Just Jared Jr
  • Nick Viall is joining Dancing with the Stars - Wetpaint
  • Did Leonardo DiCaprio spend thousands of dollars to get his eyebrows done before his Oscars appearance? - Lainey Gossip
  • President Barack and Michelle Obama officially sign book deals! - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here