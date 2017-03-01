Jessica Lange & Susan Sarandon Premiere 'Feud: Bette & Joan'

Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon stepped out for the big premiere of their new FX television series Feud: Bette & Joan.

The ladies hit the carpet at Grauman’s Chinese Theatre on Wednesday evening (March 1) in Hollywood, Calif.

Also in attendance were Cuba Gooding Jr., Courtney B. Vance, Mark Duplass, Kiernan Shipka, Cheyenne Jackson, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Darren Criss, and Adina Porter.

In case you’re unfamiliar, Feud: Bette and Joan centers on the legendary rivalry between Joan Crawford and Bette Davis.

FYI: Catherine is wearing a Rhea Costa dress, Neil Lane jewels, and Olgana Paris shoes.

20+ pictures inside of Susan Sarandon, Jessica Lange, and more at the Feud premiere…