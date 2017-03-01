Top Stories
Beau Biden's Widow is Dating His Married Brother Hunter

Beau Biden's Widow is Dating His Married Brother Hunter

Beauty &amp; the Beast is First Disney Film With Gay Character

Beauty & the Beast is First Disney Film With Gay Character

Wed, 01 March 2017 at 11:30 pm

Jessica Lange & Susan Sarandon Premiere 'Feud: Bette & Joan'

Jessica Lange & Susan Sarandon Premiere 'Feud: Bette & Joan'

Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon stepped out for the big premiere of their new FX television series Feud: Bette & Joan.

The ladies hit the carpet at Grauman’s Chinese Theatre on Wednesday evening (March 1) in Hollywood, Calif.

Also in attendance were Cuba Gooding Jr., Courtney B. Vance, Mark Duplass, Kiernan Shipka, Cheyenne Jackson, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Darren Criss, and Adina Porter.

In case you’re unfamiliar, Feud: Bette and Joan centers on the legendary rivalry between Joan Crawford and Bette Davis.

FYI: Catherine is wearing a Rhea Costa dress, Neil Lane jewels, and Olgana Paris shoes.

20+ pictures inside of Susan Sarandon, Jessica Lange, and more at the Feud premiere…
Just Jared on Facebook
susan sarandon jessica lange feud premiere 01
susan sarandon jessica lange feud premiere 02
susan sarandon jessica lange feud premiere 03
susan sarandon jessica lange feud premiere 04
susan sarandon jessica lange feud premiere 05
susan sarandon jessica lange feud premiere 06
susan sarandon jessica lange feud premiere 07
susan sarandon jessica lange feud premiere 08
susan sarandon jessica lange feud premiere 09
susan sarandon jessica lange feud premiere 10
susan sarandon jessica lange feud premiere 11
susan sarandon jessica lange feud premiere 12
susan sarandon jessica lange feud premiere 13
susan sarandon jessica lange feud premiere 14
susan sarandon jessica lange feud premiere 15
susan sarandon jessica lange feud premiere 16
susan sarandon jessica lange feud premiere 17
susan sarandon jessica lange feud premiere 18
susan sarandon jessica lange feud premiere 19
susan sarandon jessica lange feud premiere 20

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Adina Porter, Catherine Zeta Jones, Cheyenne Jackson, Courtney B. Vance, Cuba Gooding Jr, Darren Criss, Jessica Lange, Kiernan Shipka, Mark Duplass, Ryan Murphy, Susan Sarandon

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Justin Bieber gets close with a mystery girl during a hike - TMZ
  • Boxer Floyd Mayweather's Vegas house was robbed - Gossip Cop
  • Grace Vanderwaal is collaborating with a major musician - Just Jared Jr
  • Nick Viall is joining Dancing with the Stars - Wetpaint
  • Did Leonardo DiCaprio spend thousands of dollars to get his eyebrows done before his Oscars appearance? - Lainey Gossip
  • President Barack and Michelle Obama officially sign book deals! - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here