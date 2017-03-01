Top Stories
Katy Perry &amp; Orlando Bloom Split, Taking a 'Loving' Break

Celebs Were Baffled By Non-Stop Standing Ovations at Trump's Joint Address - Read Tweets!

Lady Gaga to Replace Beyonce as Coachella 2017 Headliner!

'Moonlight' Star Weighs In on Oscars Best Picture Mix Up

Wed, 01 March 2017 at 6:00 am

Judd Apatow & Leslie Mann Grab Lunch in L.A.

Judd Apatow & Leslie Mann Grab Lunch in L.A.

Judd Apatow is joined by wife Leslie Mann as they enjoy an afternoon date together on Monday (February 27) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The cute couple looked super casual as they spent the afternoon grabbing lunch and doing some shopping.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Leslie Mann

The night before, Leslie and Judd looked regal as they attended the 2017 Oscars together.

During the awards show, Judd took to Instagram to share a behind the scenes pic of Meryl Streep laughing at Leslie cracking a joke while presenting on stage.

Check out the pic below!

Making Meryl laugh is the best.

A post shared by Judd Apatow (@juddapatow) on

Photos: FameFlyNet Pictures
