'Dancing with the Stars' 2017 Cast Revealed - Meet the Celebrity Contestants!

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Split, Taking a 'Loving' Break

Casey Affleck Speaks About Past Sexual Assault Allegations

Oval Office Designer Weighs In on Kellyanne Conway's Couch Photo

Wed, 01 March 2017 at 3:12 pm

Justin Bieber Shares a Sweet Note For His Birthday

Justin Bieber Shares a Sweet Note For His Birthday

Justin Bieber is celebrating his birthday today and he’s telling fans just what he wants!

The 23-year-old entertainer took to his Instagram on Wednesday (March 1) to share his b-day wish list, but it’s probably not what you’d expect!

“It’s my birthday and all I want is to be a better friend, better brother, better son and and better man,” Justin wrote.

He also included a super cute photo where he can be seen blowing bubbles as a little boy.

Check out the throwback photo below…

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Justin Bieber

