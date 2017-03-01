Justin Bieber Shares a Sweet Note For His Birthday

Justin Bieber is celebrating his birthday today and he’s telling fans just what he wants!

The 23-year-old entertainer took to his Instagram on Wednesday (March 1) to share his b-day wish list, but it’s probably not what you’d expect!

“It’s my birthday and all I want is to be a better friend, better brother, better son and and better man,” Justin wrote.

He also included a super cute photo where he can be seen blowing bubbles as a little boy.

