Justin Bieber Shares a Sweet Note For His Birthday
Justin Bieber is celebrating his birthday today and he’s telling fans just what he wants!
The 23-year-old entertainer took to his Instagram on Wednesday (March 1) to share his b-day wish list, but it’s probably not what you’d expect!
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Justin Bieber
“It’s my birthday and all I want is to be a better friend, better brother, better son and and better man,” Justin wrote.
He also included a super cute photo where he can be seen blowing bubbles as a little boy.
Check out the throwback photo below…