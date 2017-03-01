Top Stories
'Dancing with the Stars' 2017 Cast Revealed - Meet the Celebrity Contestants!

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Split, Taking a 'Loving' Break

Casey Affleck Speaks About Past Sexual Assault Allegations

Oval Office Designer Weighs In on Kellyanne Conway's Couch Photo

Wed, 01 March 2017 at 12:25 pm

Kaitlyn Bristowe Says 'Bachelorette' Creator Wouldn't Let Her Do 'DWTS' - Read Twitter Exchange

Former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe, who appeared on Chris Soules‘ season of The Bachelor and then went on to choose Shawn Booth on her own season of the show, made a shocking reveal on Twitter this week.

A fan wanted to know why Bachelor‘s Chris and now, Nick Viall, were allowed on Dancing with the Stars, but she hadn’t been asked.

“Actually I was offered it, had the contract & Mike Fliess told me I wasn’t allowed.He said he didnt want people wanting fame after his show,” Kaitlyn wrote. Mike is the creator of The Bachelor and Bachelorette.

Kaitlyn received many responses including, “@kaitlynbristowe that’s just messed up!,” “@fleissmeister @kaitlynbristowe years later? Why you gotta be sexist?,” “exposing that ridiculous double standard!,” and more. Needless to say, Mike got dragged by her fans after Kaitlyn made this reveal.

Click inside to read their Twitter exchange…
