Kaitlyn Bristowe Says 'Bachelorette' Creator Wouldn't Let Her Do 'DWTS' - Read Twitter Exchange

Former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe, who appeared on Chris Soules‘ season of The Bachelor and then went on to choose Shawn Booth on her own season of the show, made a shocking reveal on Twitter this week.

A fan wanted to know why Bachelor‘s Chris and now, Nick Viall, were allowed on Dancing with the Stars, but she hadn’t been asked.

“Actually I was offered it, had the contract & Mike Fliess told me I wasn’t allowed.He said he didnt want people wanting fame after his show,” Kaitlyn wrote. Mike is the creator of The Bachelor and Bachelorette.

Kaitlyn received many responses including, “@kaitlynbristowe that’s just messed up!,” “@fleissmeister @kaitlynbristowe years later? Why you gotta be sexist?,” “exposing that ridiculous double standard!,” and more. Needless to say, Mike got dragged by her fans after Kaitlyn made this reveal.

