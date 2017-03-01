Top Stories
Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Split, Taking a 'Loving' Break

Lady Gaga to Replace Beyonce as Coachella 2017 Headliner!

'Moonlight' Star Weighs In on Oscars Best Picture Mix Up

Wed, 01 March 2017 at 12:52 am

Kate Hudson in Custody Battle with Ex Chris Robinson Over Son Ryder

Kate Hudson and her ex husband Chris Robinson are in a new custody battle over their 12-year-old son Ryder.

The Black Crowes singer has filed to re-open the custody agreement he and Kate settled upon after their 2007 divorce, E! News reports.

Kate and Chris divorced back in 2007 after seven years, where they settled on a joint custody agreement of their then two-year-old son Ryder.

In the re-opened case, Kate and Chris have agreed that an evaluator from the court will perform a child custody evaluation, and make recommendations for developing a parenting plan that addresses legal and physical custody, including where Ryder will reside.

Also pictured inside: Kate and Chris leaving an office building separately on Monday morning (February 27) in Los Angeles.
Photos: PacificCoastNewsOnline, Getty
Posted to: Chris Robinson, Kate Hudson

