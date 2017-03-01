Katie Holmes on Daughter Suri: It's Important That She Has a 'Stable, Innocent Childhood'

Katie Holmes dons a Dior dress on the cover of Town & Country magazine’s April 2017 issue, on newsstands March 7.

Here’s what the 38-year-old actress had to share with the mag:

On balancing work and raising her daughter, Suri, 10: “My child is the most important person to me, and her upbringing is paramount to my work right now. It’s very important that I’m present and she has a stable, innocent childhood. I feel so blessed to do what I do, but there’s nothing in the world better than watching your child succeed.”

On life as a celebrity in the public eye: “In today’s world a lot of celebrities probably shield their children from the tabloids; in my household we know what they print isn’t true, so we don’t pay attention. There are more important things… if people know who you are, they might write about you, and you can’t control that.”

On Jackie Kennedy and why she took on the role a second time for The Kennedys: After Camelot: “Jackie Kennedy had these values that we as Americans believe in, but she also had this sense of adventure that made you pay attention. She was so graceful, even when she was scared or sad. I really admire her protection of the Kennedy name, her husband, and how much she wanted her children to be as grounded and normal and successful on their own as possible. Those are the things I love about her—and why I wanted to play her again.”

