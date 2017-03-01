Kendall Jenner is 'Open' to a Serious Relationship with A$AP Rocky (Report)

Things between Kendall Jenner and A$AP Rocky seem to be getting serious!

A source close to the 21-year-old model told People magazine that she and the rapper are “spending more time together” and “she’s open to seeing where it goes.”

Kendall and A$AP have been linked to each other for the past couple of months now.

The pair have been spotted grabbing quiet dinners together and have been on shopping dates with Kendall‘s younger sister Kylie and her boyfriend Tyga.

The source also told the mag that even though “Kendall’s still not exclusive with anyone, but she’s definitely been showing more interest in A$AP.”

Also pictured inside: Kendall Jenner leaving her hotel on Wednesday (March 1) in Paris, France.