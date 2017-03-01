Khloe Kardashian's Ex James Harden Reveals His Version of Why They Broke Up

James Harden spoke about his eight month relationship with Khloe Kardashian in a new interview.

“I didn’t like all the attention,” the 27-year-old NBA star told Sports Illustrated. “I feel like it was for no reason. I wasn’t getting anything out of it except my name out there and my face out there, and I don’t need that. It wasn’t uncomfortable, but it wasn’t me. I don’t need pictures of myself when I’m driving my car. Who cares? What shoes am I wearing? Who cares? Where am I eating? Who cares? It was unnecessary stuff that I think trickled down to my teammates. I had to eliminate that.”



“I’m not worried about anything but hooping,” James added, “and that may be why I’m having this kind of success.”

James and Khloe were first linked in July of 2015. Their split was first reported in February of 2016. Khloe is now dating Cleveland Cavaliers star Tristan Thompson.