Top Stories
'Dancing with the Stars' 2017 Cast Revealed - Meet the Celebrity Contestants!

'Dancing with the Stars' 2017 Cast Revealed - Meet the Celebrity Contestants!

Katy Perry &amp; Orlando Bloom Split, Taking a 'Loving' Break

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Split, Taking a 'Loving' Break

Casey Affleck Speaks About Past Sexual Assault Allegations

Casey Affleck Speaks About Past Sexual Assault Allegations

Oval Office Designer Weighs In on Kellyanne Conway's Couch Photo

Oval Office Designer Weighs In on Kellyanne Conway's Couch Photo

Wed, 01 March 2017 at 11:44 am

Kristen Stewart Discusses How She Deals with the Demands of Hollywood

Kristen Stewart Discusses How She Deals with the Demands of Hollywood

Kristen Stewart takes the cover of V106 in a full Chanel look.

Here’s what the 26-year-old actress had to share:

On the impact of social media and technology on our daily lives: “But you also become addicted to that hit by yourself and with yourself, every seven minutes or so, and you end up wasting so much time just validating something very superficial in yourself. It has definitely changed us.”

On the demands of Hollywood and how she deals with them: “I know that it seems like just a couple weeks at a time or whatever, but between Cannes and the New York Film Festival, it seems like I need to force myself to be like, ‘OK no, stop being external. Enough of the output.’ Sometimes, you need to—this sounds so cliché—meditate on replenishing the well.”

On not promoting the “intimate” film she wanted to promote: “I was in front of 500 cameras promoting my films, but not the one. Not the intimate one. Not the one that I really care about.”

On her relationship to fashion and Karl Lagerfeld: “Karl has always, from the very beginning, made me feel like being myself was the right thing to do. And in [the fashion] world, that is a rarity. He’s a compulsive and obsessive artist and it’s contagious. And he’s kind. He is who he is for a reason. I feel so lucky to be in his space so often.”

For more from Kristen, visit VMagazine.com. Pick up the mag on newsstands Match 9.
Just Jared on Facebook
kristen stewart covers v magazine 01
kristen stewart covers v magazine 02
kristen stewart covers v magazine 03
kristen stewart covers v magazine 04
kristen stewart covers v magazine 05

Credit: Mario Testino/V magazine
Posted to: Kristen Stewart, Magazine

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Justin Bieber gets close with a mystery girl during a hike - TMZ
  • Boxer Floyd Mayweather's Vegas house was robbed - Gossip Cop
  • Grace Vanderwaal is collaborating with a major musician - Just Jared Jr
  • Nick Viall is joining Dancing with the Stars - Wetpaint
  • Did Leonardo DiCaprio spend thousands of dollars to get his eyebrows done before his Oscars appearance? - Lainey Gossip
  • President Barack and Michelle Obama officially sign book deals! - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here