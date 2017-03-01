Kristen Stewart Discusses How She Deals with the Demands of Hollywood

Kristen Stewart takes the cover of V106 in a full Chanel look.

Here’s what the 26-year-old actress had to share:

On the impact of social media and technology on our daily lives: “But you also become addicted to that hit by yourself and with yourself, every seven minutes or so, and you end up wasting so much time just validating something very superficial in yourself. It has definitely changed us.”

On the demands of Hollywood and how she deals with them: “I know that it seems like just a couple weeks at a time or whatever, but between Cannes and the New York Film Festival, it seems like I need to force myself to be like, ‘OK no, stop being external. Enough of the output.’ Sometimes, you need to—this sounds so cliché—meditate on replenishing the well.”

On not promoting the “intimate” film she wanted to promote: “I was in front of 500 cameras promoting my films, but not the one. Not the intimate one. Not the one that I really care about.”

On her relationship to fashion and Karl Lagerfeld: “Karl has always, from the very beginning, made me feel like being myself was the right thing to do. And in [the fashion] world, that is a rarity. He’s a compulsive and obsessive artist and it’s contagious. And he’s kind. He is who he is for a reason. I feel so lucky to be in his space so often.”

