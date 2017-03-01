Late Baseball Pitcher Jose Fernandez's Girlfriend Maria Arias Speaks After Giving Birth To Their Daughter

Jose Fernandez‘s girlfriend is breaking her silence about his death just a week after giving birth to their daughter, Penelope.

The late Miami Marlins pitcher’s love Maria Arias, whom he lived with at the time of his death, told People that she and the baby are “both healthy and doing well.”

She also said that Penelope‘s birth “has not taken any of the pain away of course, because that’s always going to remain, but she’s definitely brightened up our lives. A lot of people were anticipating her arrival, because at the end of the day, it’s a little piece of him that he left behind for us.”

Jose tragically died back in September from a boating accident in Miami Beach, Fla. He found out he was having a daughter just a short time before his death.