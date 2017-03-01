Top Stories
Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Split, Taking a 'Loving' Break

Lady Gaga to Replace Beyonce as Coachella 2017 Headliner!

'Moonlight' Star Weighs In on Oscars Best Picture Mix Up

Wed, 01 March 2017 at 4:00 am

Lea Michele's New Song Will Be Dropping This Week!

Lea Michele's New Song Will Be Dropping This Week!

Lea Michele tries to keep a low profile as she leaves M Cafe on Monday afternoon (February 27) in Los Angeles.

The 30-year-old former Scream Queens actress rocked an all black outfit as she stepped out for lunch with friends.

The following day, Lea took to Instagram to announce that she’ll be dropping her new single this week!

Back in January, Lea announced the title of her upcoming album Places, which will be released later this year.

#PLACES

A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on

