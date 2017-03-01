Lea Michele's New Song Will Be Dropping This Week!

Lea Michele tries to keep a low profile as she leaves M Cafe on Monday afternoon (February 27) in Los Angeles.

The 30-year-old former Scream Queens actress rocked an all black outfit as she stepped out for lunch with friends.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lea Michele

The following day, Lea took to Instagram to announce that she’ll be dropping her new single this week!

Back in January, Lea announced the title of her upcoming album Places, which will be released later this year.