Lisa Kudrow Admits There Was A Secret 'Friends' Reunion!

There was a Friends reunion and no one knew about it!

While promoting her latest film Table 19 on the Today show on Tuesday (February 28), Lisa Kudrow – who played Phoebe Buffay in the series from 1994-2004 – revealed that she and her co-stars recently reunited secretly when asked about the possibility of a Friends reunion.

“We have convened. Privately. For dinner. It was really fun! We had such a good time,” Lisa, 53, teased. “It was hilarious. We were laughing nonstop. If we don’t tell you that one’s coming, and then it doesn’t happen, you have no reason to be disappointed. I’m managing expectations.”

“I don’t see it happening,” Lisa added about the reunion. “It would be fun but what would it be about? The thing we liked about that show is it was like 20-somethings and they were their own family and now they all have families. So what are we going to watch?”

That same evening, Lisa stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to promote Table 19 – Watch the interview below!



Lisa Kudrow Spills The Beans On Courteney Cox’s Genealogy Test