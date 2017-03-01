Top Stories
Wed, 01 March 2017 at 4:54 pm

Lorde Announces New Single 'Green Light' & Gives a Sneak Peek (Video)

Lorde Announces New Single 'Green Light' & Gives a Sneak Peek (Video)

Lorde is finally ready to release new music and her first single is coming this week!

After several days of teasing a big announcement, the 20-year-old singer took to her Twitter to reveal her single “Green Light” will be released on March 2nd!

“i am so overjoyed to finally announce that my first single, GREEN LIGHT, is coming out tomorrow at 8am nz / 2pm nyc,” Lorde wrote.

She added, “i am so proud of this song. it’s very different, and kinda unexpected. it’s complex and funny and sad and joyous and it’ll make you DANCE.”

Lorde went on to explain what inspired her new music and what fans can expect from the entire album

In addition to the new song, fans will also get a music video directed by Grant Singer.

Check out a teaser for the song and video she released on her website below…

Click inside to read all of Lorde’s tweets…
