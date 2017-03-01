Top Stories
Wed, 01 March 2017 at 10:16 pm

Luke Bryan Unveils His Madame Tussauds Wax Figure

Luke Bryan Unveils His Madame Tussauds Wax Figure

Luke Bryan now has a twin.

The 40-year-old country singer helped unveil his Madame Tussauds Nashville wax figure in Times Square on Wednesday (March 1) in New York City.

Later that night, Luke took the stage at Madison Square Garden for the second night of his Kill The Lights Tour.

“Round 2 at @TheGarden. #KillTheLightsTour,” he captioned a Twitter photo inside the arena, which you can see below.

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Luke Bryan

