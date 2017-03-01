Top Stories
Wed, 01 March 2017 at 6:32 pm

Miley Cyrus Joins Liam Hemsworth For a Surf Sesh!

Liam Hemsworth had a special guest at one of his recent surfing sessions!

The 27-year-old actor was joined on the beach by his fiancee Miley Cyrus, who adoringly snapped a photo of Liam in his wetsuit!

Miley took to her Instagram on Wednesday (March 1) to share the pic of Liam gazing out into the ocean before hitting the waves.

That same day, Liam was spotted going solo as he ran some errands around Malibu, Calif.

Check out Miley‘s photo of Liam below…

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

Getty
