Milo Ventimiglia Says 'This Is Us' Finale is Stressful, Sad & Funny

Milo Ventimiglia is opening up about the last two episodes of This Is Us.

The 39-year-old actor stopped by The Today Show to talk about the show on Wednesday morning (March 1) in New York City.

“I do know, how, when, and why. I know everything,” Milo said during his appearance. “Jack will always be around. Even now – we know in the present day his character is no more – but he will be around when we reveal his death.”

Milo added, “The last two episodes I already watched and they are a pretty stressful and a little sad. They are also funny.”

